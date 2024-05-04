Three children killed in Sitapur mishap

LUCKNOW: Three children, aged between 8 and 12 years, were killed in a mishap when a tractor and cultivator fell from a bridge constructed over a drain in Sitapur district on Saturday afternoon, according to senior police officials. They said that tractor driver and five other children traveling on the tractor were also injured in the incident. For representation (Sourced)

Circle officer of Mahmudabad, Sitapur, Dinesh Shukla, informed that the incident occurred around 4 pm on Saturday when Vishram (65) was returning to his home in Pahadapur village under Sadarpur police station limits after sowing sugarcane seeds in his field. All eight children, including the deceased and the injured, were traveling on the tractor.

“The driver and the children came under the tractor and the cultivator attached to it. Three children identified as Aman (8), Ambrish (10), and Chottu (12) died on the spot, while six others, including the tractor driver and five children, were rescued,” he said.

He further said that all the injured were undergoing treatment at Biswa community health centre, where their conditions were reported to be stable.