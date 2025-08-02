Three doctors removed, three others get notices

The services of four government doctors, including a faculty member at the Kannauj medical college, have been terminated for remaining absent from duty without approval. (For representation)

The action was taken on the directives of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. Other doctors who were sacked are a paediatrician posted in the district hospital in Pilibhit, a doctor at a community health centre in Shahjahanpur and another in Ambedkarnagar.

The principal secretary of medical health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma issued orders to this effect on Friday. “A faculty member in the department of orthopaedics at the medical college in Kannauj was removed for staying absent from duty for long,” said Pathak, who’s also the state’s medical education and health minister, said.

Meanwhile, three other government doctors were served show cause notices for laxity in duty. A doctor posted in Kishni community health centre in Mainpuri was served notice for being absent without permission. One doctor in Prayagraj and another in Mathura were served notices for laxity in the treatment of patients.