Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Three doctors removed, three others get notices

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 06:42 am IST

Four government doctors, including a medical college faculty member, were terminated for unauthorized absences, following orders from Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

The services of four government doctors, including a faculty member at the Kannauj medical college, have been terminated for remaining absent from duty without approval.

(For representation)
(For representation)

The action was taken on the directives of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. Other doctors who were sacked are a paediatrician posted in the district hospital in Pilibhit, a doctor at a community health centre in Shahjahanpur and another in Ambedkarnagar.

The principal secretary of medical health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma issued orders to this effect on Friday. “A faculty member in the department of orthopaedics at the medical college in Kannauj was removed for staying absent from duty for long,” said Pathak, who’s also the state’s medical education and health minister, said.

Meanwhile, three other government doctors were served show cause notices for laxity in duty. A doctor posted in Kishni community health centre in Mainpuri was served notice for being absent without permission. One doctor in Prayagraj and another in Mathura were served notices for laxity in the treatment of patients.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Three doctors removed, three others get notices
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On