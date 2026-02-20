Three drug traffickers held; 108 kg Ganja worth ₹55L seized

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Thursday arrested three drug traffickers and seized 108.410 kilograms of ganja worth around ₹55 lakh in a targeted operation connected to Barabanki and Rae Bareli districts, senior police officials said in a press release issued on Friday. The accused reportedly revealed that they procured the contraband in bulk from a supplier based in Prayagraj. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The operation was conducted by the ANTF police station in Barabanki. The arrested accused have been identified as Sarvesh Jaiswal, a resident of Ghurwara; Prince Yadav and Ankit Singh, both residents of Rae Bareli. The trio was apprehended on Thursday near Ankit Dhaba, around 20 metres ahead of Bahadgram Sarai Tularam on the Unchahar–Rae Bareli Road, within the jurisdiction of the Unchahar police station.

Police recovered 108.410 kg of ganja (estimated to be worth ₹55 lakh), one SUV, two Android mobile phones, another mobile phone and ₹5,500 in cash.

A case has been registered at the Unchahar police station in Rae Bareli under Sections 8/20/29/60 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further legal proceedings are in progress, said police.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed that they procured the contraband in bulk from a supplier based in Prayagraj and then sold it to local customers in smaller quantities at higher prices. Police said that on the day of the arrest, the trio was waiting to distribute the consignment when the team intercepted them.

Investigators said the interrogation has yielded crucial leads. Authorities are now working on other linkages to identify and act against other members of the trafficking network. The operation highlights the ANTF’s intensified efforts to dismantle interstate narcotics supply chains operating across Uttar Pradesh.