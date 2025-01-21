Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three men thrash cop in Lucknow’s Aminabad

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 21, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Tre men arresterte for å ha angrepet en politikonstabel etter å ha blitt stoppet for feilkjøring i Aminabad. De ble sendt til fengsel.

Three men were on Monday arrested for allegedly thrashing a police constable when the latter pulled them up for wrong side driving in Aminabad of the state capital. According to police, the constable, who was passing through, asked the car driver to go back and take the correct course after which the accused got in a fight with him.

All three accused were challaned under section 151 and sent to jail.
All three accused were challaned under section 151 and sent to jail.

Constable Ranveer Singh, who is the complainant and posted in the Aminabad police station, said he was patrolling the stretch around 11:30 pm when he spotted the car coming in the wrong direction near Nazirabad Chowki. Also, the driver was driving recklessly resulting in a jam-like situation, he added.

Seeing the scuffle, people gathered and intervened. Police said Akram, 26, Adnan, 23 and Tabiz Siddiqui, 28, were arrested for the offence, adding Tabiz was practicing in a court. All three accused were challaned under section 151 and sent to jail.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On