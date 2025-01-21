Three men thrash cop in Lucknow’s Aminabad

Three men were on Monday arrested for allegedly thrashing a police constable when the latter pulled them up for wrong side driving in Aminabad of the state capital. According to police, the constable, who was passing through, asked the car driver to go back and take the correct course after which the accused got in a fight with him. All three accused were challaned under section 151 and sent to jail.

Constable Ranveer Singh, who is the complainant and posted in the Aminabad police station, said he was patrolling the stretch around 11:30 pm when he spotted the car coming in the wrong direction near Nazirabad Chowki. Also, the driver was driving recklessly resulting in a jam-like situation, he added.

Seeing the scuffle, people gathered and intervened. Police said Akram, 26, Adnan, 23 and Tabiz Siddiqui, 28, were arrested for the offence, adding Tabiz was practicing in a court. All three accused were challaned under section 151 and sent to jail.