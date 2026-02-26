Three more FIRs filed after clash over ‘caste-based songs’ in baraat in Aligarh village

Three more cases have been registered in connection with the incident in which two groups clashed in Sunana village in Aligarh district on Tuesday night over alleged caste-based provocative songs played during a Dalit wedding procession, police said on Thursday. Police are collecting CCTV footage, video clips and other electronic and circumstantial evidence. (For representation)

Earlier on Wednesday, an FIR was registered based on a complaint by sub-inspector Ghanshyam Singh against unidentified accused under sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 131 (criminal force without provocation), 324(4) (mischief to cause harm) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) besides Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act at Jawan police station.

According to officials, Kishan Pal Baghel, who owns the music system used in the baraat, stated during the investigation, told investigators that some members of the procession snatched the DJ lead from him and played provocative caste-based songs. He claimed that when he objected, he was abused and threatened with dire consequences.

Based on his complaint, another case was registered under sections 115(2), 352 and 351(3) of the BNS against unidentified persons late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Anees Kumar, brother of the bride, lodged a separate complaint stating that when the baraat reached Sunana village, around a dozen locals, including Gopal and Vikram, stopped the procession and created a ruckus. On his complaint, police registered another case under sections 191(2), 191(3), 115(2), 309(6), 125, 352 and 324(4) of the BNS, along with Section 3(2)(V) of the SC/ST Act, against the named accused.

Subsequently, Rinku Sharma, a resident of Sunana village, also filed a complaint alleging that caste-based songs were played during the baraat. He claimed that when he and other villagers protested, members of the procession along with some locals, including Sachin, Shivam and 27 others, attacked him and vandalised houses along the way.

On his complaint, another case was registered under sections 91(2), 191(3), 125, 352, 324(4), 305(a), 333 and 351(3) of the BNS at Jawan police station.

Aliganj circle officer (III) Sarvan Singh said that CCTV footage, video clips and other electronic and circumstantial evidence were being collected.

“Those behind the incident will be identified, and action will be taken after a thorough investigation,” Singh said, adding that no arrests had been made so far.