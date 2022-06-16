Three of a family among four die in accident in U.P.’s Basti district
Four people, including three members of a family, died while three others, including two minors, were seriously injured when a speeding car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Basti district late on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.
As per a police official, the accident occurred on Gorakhpur national highway near Khajuha village under Kaptanganj police station limits of Basti district when one Dr Om Narain Srivastava and his family were travelling from Fatehpur to their native place in Padri Bazaar, Gorakhpur, at around 11.45 pm.
The cop said Dr Om Narain Srivastava’s son Ravi Srivastava, 40, Ravi’s wife Ratan Srivastava, 35, Dr Om Narain’s wife Vandana Srivastava, 70, and the car driver, whose identity could not be ascertained, died in the accident while Dr Srivastava, 78, and two kids of his family Pranav Srivastava, 14, and Vaishnavi, 8, were seriously injured.
Inspector in-charge, Kaptanganj police station, Satyendra Kunwar informed the media persons that the car was completely destroyed in the accident. He said the rescue team of the National Highway Authority of India took multiple hours to take out the occupants of the car trapped inside.
As per Kunwar, the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination while the injured were first rushed to Basti district hospital from where they were later referred to a Lucknow hospital for better treatment.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
