Three workers killed in blast at firecracker factory in Deoband

Three young workers were killed in a massive explosion that ripped through an illegal firecracker factory in Deoband town of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, early Saturday morning, authorities said. The blast that occurred at 6am completely flattened the factory, sending shockwaves through the area and sparking widespread protests by villagers. Villagers protesting after three workers were killed in the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Deoband. (HT photo)

District magistrate Manish Bansal confirmed the deaths of three individuals, identified as Rahul alias Kaka (24), a resident of Fatehpur village, Vishal (25) from Gunarsa village, and Vikas (19) from Jarauda Jat village. All three were reportedly working at the factory when the explosion occurred. According to police, nine workers were inside the factory at that time.

Describing the horrifying aftermath, eyewitnesses said body parts were flung up to 200 metres, and a severed hand was discovered 150 metres from the site. Soon after the blast, flames engulfed the factory and thick smoke was visible from afar.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with several fire engines pressed into service. The district magistrate and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and relief efforts. The entire area was cordoned off, and heavy police deployment was ordered to manage the law and order in view of the protests.

Around 9am, hundreds of protesters blocked the National Highway-59, creating a massive traffic jam. Additional police forces were called in to manage the crowd. Authorities assured the protesters that strict action would be taken against those responsible. The blockade was lifted by 12:30pm, after which normal traffic movement resumed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the factory was not only operating illegally on a one-bigha plot near the highway but was also manufacturing banned firecrackers, authorities said. According to SSP Sajwan, three individuals have been taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier on May 2, 2022, explosion at an illegal firecracker unit near Saorana village had killed three people.