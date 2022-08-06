Three youths commit suicide in Lucknow, two faced financial crisis
Three persons including a 16-year-old girl committed suicide in separate incidents in the state capital on Saturday. Police said, two of the three persons committed suicide due to financial crisis.
This included a 30-year-old shop salesman who committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Alambagh locality.
Police said his wife had gone to her maternal place and his father discovered the body when he entered his room on Saturday morning. Police said the victim’s father told them that his son was facing severe financial crisis for the past few months.
In another incident, a 27-year-old man also committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Sairpur area. His family discovered the body hanging when they woke up on Saturday morning. Police said the youth worked as a daily wager and was facing acute financial crisis for past few years.
The third suicide was reported from Gosaiganj area where a teenage girl, who some people claimed was mentally retarded, jumped in Gomti river from Gauria bridge at around 5 am on Saturday morning. Her body was later fished out by police divers, who were called after the teenage girl’s brother approached the police.
Police said the body has been sent for postmortem examination.
Payagraj Nagar Nigam serves house tax notice on historic Bharti Bhawan library
A public library in Loknath area of Sangam city, Bharti Bhawan, has been served a house tax notice from the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam. The PNN letter claims that the total tax liability on the library is Rs 2.84 lakh including the interest over the due tax not been paid since 2018-19. The PNN is charging an annual amount of Rs 18,000 as house tax from the library since 2018-19.
MHA’s police ranking: Chamba inches to top spot among 13 districts
Outperforms Shimla which gets second rank followed by Solan In a major achievement that signifies use of technology for effective policing in the country, Chamba district police have been ranked at the top spot among 13 police districts in Himachal Pradesh for taking prompt action in FIRs and a swift response in case of road accidents. Last year, Chamba was at the bottom of the ranking list.
At 2,311, Delhi sees fall in daily Covid cases, positivity rate climbs to 13.84%
Delhi on Saturday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 tally after 2,311 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. One patient died and 1,837 recovered from Covid during the same period, according to the health department's bulletin. With the latest figures, the national capital's caseload has climbed to 19,67,104 including 26,328 deaths, 19,33,427 recoveries and 7,349 active cases. This is the fourth consecutive day that the daily Covid tally was above the 2,000-mark.
Mega drive in U.P. for booster shot today
LUCKNOW: Aiming to boost the off-take of precaution doses of Covid vaccine, a mega vaccination drive will be conducted in the state on Sunday. “The mega vaccination drive will be conducted at all government vaccination centres including medical institutes, district hospitals and community and primary health centres,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal. Apart from precaution doses, first and second dose of the vaccine will also be administered.
Fire Brigade to probe reason behind Wadia Hospital fire
Mumbai: A day after a fire was reported in Jer Bai Wadia Hospital for children in Parel, senior officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said they will initiate a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the blaze. Chief Fire Officer, Hemant Parab, on Saturday said that the in-built firefighting system in the hospital was operational, which helped the MFB officials to control the fire at an early stage.
