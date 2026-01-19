The 86th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) beginning Monday will bring dignitaries for brainstorming on subjects such as leveraging technology for efficient democracy. Three-day AIPOC set to begin at Vidhan Sabha today

The three-day meet will be held at Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. It will begin with the inaugural address of governor Anandiben Patel. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will also address the inaugural session.

Themes to be discussed at the meet are ‘Levering Technology for Transparent, Efficient and Citizen Centric Legislative Processes,’ ‘Capacity Building of Legislators to Increase Efficiency and Strengthen Democratic Governance,’ and ‘Accountability of Legislature towards the Public.’

Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana will deliver the welcome address. Uttar Pradesh legislative council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh will deliver the vote of thanks at the inaugural session.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, and leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey will also address the gathering on the occasion. Ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government and members of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly and other dignitaries will be present.

The conference will conclude on January 21 with the valedictory address of the Lok Sabha speaker.

The 86th AIPOC will be preceded by the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in India on January 19. On January 22, a trip to Ayodhya has been planned for all participants.