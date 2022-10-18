Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Three-day Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations start from Oct 21

Three-day Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations start from Oct 21

Ramlila performance by artists from Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Fiji will be the added attraction at the three-day Deepotsav celebrations starting in Ayodhya from October 21

The Ayodhya administration has planned mega cultural activities across the temple town for the Sixth Deepotsav celebrations. The three-day cultural extravaganza will end on October 23 on the eve of Diwali with the Ayodhya administration setting a target of lighting 14 lakh diyas earthen lamps at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat.

On day one of the celebrations on October 21, artistes from Lucknow and Ayodhya will sing classical Bhajans. The main event will be organised at Naya Ghat. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Queen Heo Memorial Park in Ayodhya during the Deepotsav celebrations, in the presence of a high-level delegation from South Korea.

On day two of the event on October 22, artistes from Lucknow, Ayodhya and Gonda will enthral locals with folk songs at Naya Ghat. On the same day, artistes from Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Fiji will perform Ramlila, while the Ramlilas of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Odisha, among other states, will also be performed.

Artists from Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago will perform at the Guptar Ghat.

The Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, a body of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department, is organising all cultural events.

The BJP government has been organising Deepotsav celebrations on Diwali eve in Ayodhya since March 2017 when it formed the government in the state during its first five-year tenure.

