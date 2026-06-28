Gr Noida: 37 stretches to be cleaned to control dust
To improve air quality, Greater Noida launched a campaign for intensive cleaning on 37 road stretches, focusing on dust reduction and repair from June 24 to July 11.
In an effort to reduce road dust and improve air quality, 37 road stretches have been identified in Greater Noida for intensive cleaning under a special multi-department campaign that began this week, an official said on Saturday.
The June 24-July 11 campaign has been launched in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ‘s directions.
The initiative focuses on reducing dust accumulation through mechanical and manual cleaning, cleaning footpaths and central verges and sprinkling water.
Under the campaign, the road between EWS Flats, Sector 10, and Irish Platinum Society, and near Hanuman Mandir Chowk were cleaned.
“This is a composite cleaning campaign involving the health, civil works and horticulture departments. Health department will inspect the roads before certifying them as dust-free,” said Rajesh Gautam, senior manager (health) and nodal officer for the campaign.
Officials said potholes identified during the drive will also be repaired.
The campaign will cover arterial and internal roads across Greater Noida East and West, including stretches connecting Apex Court Society with SKA Green Society, Eldeco Society, GNIDA flats, among others, as well as roads in Ecotech-12, Knowledge Park-5, Sectors 2, 16 and 36, Zeta-1 and Pi-2.
The 130-metre road, Surajpur entry point-Kasna T-point corridor, and the Dadri railway line-Kulesara stretch are also among the roads selected.
“We are also preparing permanent solutions through end-to-end pavement development and grassing along road shoulders,” the officer said.
Officials said the remaining roads in Greater Noida will be covered in the second phase of the campaign.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
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