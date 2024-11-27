Menu Explore
Three-day camp for passport services in Prayagraj in Dec

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 27, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Now residents can apply for their passports conveniently during a three-day Passport Camp being organised at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Prayagraj, on December 16, 17, and 18.

In a significant move to make passport services more accessible, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Lucknow is bringing a mobile van to Prayagraj.

The mobile van facility for passport services. (HT)
The mobile van facility for passport services. (HT)

A total of 40 appointments will be available each day for passport applicants. The mobile van facility will operate at the Allahabad Head Post Office, SN Marg, Civil Lines, Allahabad. To book an appointment, applicants must choose the option ‘RPO Lucknow Van-1 (UP32VN0578)’ while reserving a slot online, stated a regional passport department press release.

According to the press release, the said initiative aims to save time and effort for people of Allahabad district who otherwise need to travel to Lucknow or other cities for passport-related services. Appointments are open for booking, and interested applicants are encouraged to secure their slots at the earliest.

An official said efforts highlight the Regional Passport Office’s commitment to improving public service delivery and ensuring hassle-free access to essential services.

