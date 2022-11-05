Three-day KLF Avadh opens for visitors in Lucknow

Literature festivals are one of the best ways to learn about the value of books and expand our knowledge. India is historically known for its rich literature, culture and centres of learning, and literature festivals are the best way to revitalise our old culture, said Arif Mohammad Khan, governor, Kerala.

Khan was speaking as the chief guest at the Koshal Literature Festival (KLF Avadh) organised by Perspective Cultural Foundation (PCF) that began at the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lucknow on Friday with ‘Celebrating Avadh!’ as the theme of their first edition. The three-day festival ends on November 6.

“Literature festivals also encourage students and others to develop the habit of reading and develop a soft corner for literature. Such literature festivals should be organised in greater numbers,” the governor added.

The first day of the event also saw students of Loreto Convent and Amity University taking part and attending various sessions organised all through the day. The students also participated in various workshops on storytelling, creative writing. A book titled ‘Bisre chulah, bisre swad’ by Urmila Singh was also launched.

“KLF Awadh will be a platform for showcasing Awadh’s distinct culture, from cuisine to folk art and music. The festival will encourage Lucknow’s young talent by giving them a special platform to showcase their talent. Participation from the age group of 8-80 years will take part,” said Prashant Singh, founder, KLF.

“More than 40 of the country’s best writers/speakers in literature, art, music, poetry, and other fields will participate in the three-day literary festival. Some of the notable names include Muzaffar Ali, Malini Awasthi, Shobhaa De, Yatindra Mishra, Ashwin Sanghi, Himanshu Bajpai, Devdutt Patnaik and Carlyle McFarland, among others,” Singh said.

There will be three stages in which litterateurs of three languages – Hindi, Urdu and English – will participate as speakers which will be attended by three festival directors from Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

The entry has been kept free for all. Visitors can register their names on the premises or online on the KLF’s website.