 Three-member committee formed to resolve Noida farmers’ issues - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Three-member committee formed to resolve Noida farmers' issues

Three-member committee formed to resolve Noida farmers’ issues

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2024 05:50 AM IST

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up a high-level three-member committee to resolve issues related to farmers under the Noida Industrial Development Authority (Noida) and the Greater Noida Development Authority (Greater Noida) in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

For representation (Sourced)
For representation (Sourced)

“The three-member committee constituted on the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath will engage in dialogue with farmers and submit its report to the state government within next three months,” a government spokesman said.

“The committee, comprising the chairman of the Revenue Board as its head, and the commissioner of Meerut division and the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar as members, will receive necessary cooperation from the chief executive officers of both the industrial development authorities as directed by the CM,” he said.

It’s worth noting that farmers in Noida and Greater Noida have long been demanding developed plots and increased compensation for their land acquired in the past. In August, hundreds of protesting farmers surrounded local BJP MLA Pankaj Singh’s house in Noida, and the MLA openly supported the farmers’ demands by writing to the Industrial and Infrastructure Development commissioner, urging him to address the farmers’ issues.

The UP government’s announcement regarding the formation of the committee on Wednesday came after farmers’ groups in Noida and Greater Noida declared their intention to march to Delhi on February 23 to press for the resolution of their long-standing demands.

