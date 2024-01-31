 Tigress continues roaming in Sitapur; nearby villages on high alert - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Tigress continues roaming in Sitapur; nearby villages on high alert

Tigress continues roaming in Sitapur; nearby villages on high alert

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 31, 2024 10:50 PM IST

The tigress has moved towards Naharpur village in the Misrikh range in the Sitapur forest division, officials said on Wednesday.

As the tigress spotted in Khetwa Rampur village in Sitapur district on Monday continues to roam, villagers in all nearby villages have been asked to stay alert.

For Representation Only (HT File)
For Representation Only (HT File)

The tigress has moved towards Naharpur village in the Misrikh range in the Sitapur forest division, officials said on Wednesday. “Reports about a tigress were received from a nearby village, so the pugmarks are now being matched to find out if she is the same one. Our primary focus is to make her return back from the core forest area she came from,” said Renu Singh, a senior forest official who visited Sitapur district to assess the situation.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“Our teams are on a search operation with drones to locate the tigress,” she said.

However, panic gripped people in Khetwa Rampur village in Sitapur district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday as a tiger was sighted. A villager made a video of the wild animal in torchlight near a farmhouse on the bank of the Gomti river. “The animal was roaming for about two hours,” said a villager.

“We have asked villagers to remain alert since the tigress has been moving for the past few days,” said Singh.

But no man-animal conflict has been reported with this tigress, Singh added.

The video was made by locals living in the village from across the fence of the farmhouse where the animal was sighted, went viral after which the case caught the attention of the authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On