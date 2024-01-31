Tigress continues roaming in Sitapur; nearby villages on high alert

As the tigress spotted in Khetwa Rampur village in Sitapur district on Monday continues to roam, villagers in all nearby villages have been asked to stay alert. For Representation Only (HT File)

The tigress has moved towards Naharpur village in the Misrikh range in the Sitapur forest division, officials said on Wednesday. “Reports about a tigress were received from a nearby village, so the pugmarks are now being matched to find out if she is the same one. Our primary focus is to make her return back from the core forest area she came from,” said Renu Singh, a senior forest official who visited Sitapur district to assess the situation.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“Our teams are on a search operation with drones to locate the tigress,” she said.

However, panic gripped people in Khetwa Rampur village in Sitapur district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday as a tiger was sighted. A villager made a video of the wild animal in torchlight near a farmhouse on the bank of the Gomti river. “The animal was roaming for about two hours,” said a villager.

“We have asked villagers to remain alert since the tigress has been moving for the past few days,” said Singh.

But no man-animal conflict has been reported with this tigress, Singh added.

The video was made by locals living in the village from across the fence of the farmhouse where the animal was sighted, went viral after which the case caught the attention of the authorities.