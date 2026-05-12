We filled the potholes created by previous governments: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented a detailed picture of Uttar Pradesh’s economic and industrial transformation at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit-2026 held in New Delhi. He said, “So far, we have strengthened the foundation and filled the potholes created by the sins of previous governments. Now, it is time for the double-engine government to move ahead at the speed of a bullet train.” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (centre) during the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI Photo)

He said any nation’s economic progress depends on its manufacturing strength. If industry and entrepreneurship are strong, employment, investment and prosperity will automatically grow. Economic interests have been the main reason behind most conflicts in the world. Therefore, no country can afford to neglect its entrepreneurs, added the CM.

“Today is a significant day. Seventy-five years ago, on this very day, the first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, re-consecrated the Somnath Mahadev Jyotirlinga. On this day too, Atal Bihari Vajpayee demonstrated ‘Operation Shakti’ through nuclear tests at Pokhran,” said the CM.

“This strength of India is not only a symbol of its capability, but also paves the way for global humanity and welfare,” CM added.

Adityanath said there was a time when UP was struggling with an identity crisis. People would distance themselves just by hearing the state’s name.

“‘Uttar’ was in the state’s name, but many question marks hung over it. The state had become identified with riots, mafia raj, goonda tax and migration. Travellers would know they had reached UP’s border as soon as it got dark and they saw potholes on the roads. This was UP’s identity before 2017,” said the CM.

In 2017, when the Prime Minister entrusted Adityanath with UP’s responsibility, he had no administrative experience. “I used to run a math, but the experience of managing a math is helping me a lot in running the state,” he said.

“Every math has its own discipline. Programmes are conducted in a time-bound manner. There is financial discipline too, and that discipline has to be enforced for all kinds of security. I applied that same experience to state administration. The first priority was to establish an environment of security. Special focus was given to implementing the rule of law, ending policy paralysis and creating sectoral policies,” asserted the CM.

Giving the example of Prayagraj, the CM said there was a time when a mafia don had even stopped the convoy of the Allahabad high court chief justice. “But today, no mafia in UP can dare to do that. Now daughters are going to school in a safe environment and families who had migrated from western UP are returning,” he said.

Referring to Kairana, he said in 2015 a businessman was murdered in broad daylight, after which his entire family left the state. But after strict action against criminals, the same family returned.

“The first condition for any state’s development is an environment of security, and it is the government’s responsibility to provide security to every citizen,” asserted the CM.

The CM said that along with security, the government made extensive reforms in both agriculture and industry, adding that special work was done to prevent farmer suicides, link farming with technology, and strengthen the MSME sector.

“To attract large investments, the government created a land bank and formulated clear policies for industries. The ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, started in 2018, is now giving global recognition to the state’s local products. Through ODOP, design, packaging, technology, and branding have been promoted,” said the CM.

He added that over 96 lakh MSME units in the state have become the basis for employment and production. The MSME sector is providing employment to around 3 crore youth.

Adityanath said last year, 156 crore tourists visited UP, including 66-67 crore devotees who came for the Mahakumbh. “Work is being done to give world-class recognition to the state’s cultural-religious heritage, including Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Vindhyachal, Naimisharanya and the Buddhist and Jain circuits,” he said.

Among those present on the occasion were CII president Rajiv Memani, director general Chandrajit Banerjee, 15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh and Jubilant Bhartia Group co-founder and managing director HS Bhartia.