Time slots for election broadcast allotted to parties through lottery

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 10, 2024 07:12 AM IST

The lottery was held after chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa held a meeting with representatives of political parties and officials of AIR and Doordarshan in his office.

The Uttar Pradesh chief electoral office on Tuesday held a lottery in the presence of representatives of recognized national and state parties and officials of All India Radio and Doordarshan to allocate time slots for election broadcasting to various political parties on television and radio.

All India Radio (AIR) office, in New Delhi, India (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
As per the lottery draw, the allocation for broadcasting on Doordarshan is as follows: Samajwadi Party (SP) - 53 minutes in total, Apna Dal (S) - 27 minutes in total, Congress - 10 minutes in total, BJP - 30 minutes in total and BSP - 10 minutes in total, allocated in slots of 5 minutes each.

Similarly, for broadcasting on All India Radio, the allocation is as follows: Apna Dal (S) - 27 minutes in total, Samajwadi Party (SP) - 53 minutes in total, Congress - 10 minutes in total, BJP - 25 minutes in total and BSP - 10 minutes in total, allocated in slots of 5 minutes each.

“The Election Commission of India has allocated time slots for election broadcasting on All India Radio and Doordarshan for Lok Sabha general elections 2024, enabling all recognized parties to broadcast their campaign messages in Uttar Pradesh,” Rinwa said.

