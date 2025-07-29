Timely medical aid can save snakebite victims: Doctors

A workshop on snakebite management organised by the Foundation for People-Centric Health Systems (FPHS) was held at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) on Monday. Authorities at the event stressed the importance of awareness and timely treatment, noting that snakebites claim nearly 49,000 lives annually in India. Workshop on snakebite management underway at RMILMS in Lucknow on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

According to Prof CM Singh, RMLIMS director, snakebites pose a significant public health concern in India, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest number of fatalities. He noted that most cases occur in rural areas, where men are more vulnerable due to the nature of their occupations.

Dr SD Kandpal, head of the community medicine department at RMLIMS, stressed the need of seeking immediate medical attention after a snakebite. He said timely administration of anti-snake venom (ASV) can greatly lower the risk of death.

Dr Milli Sengar, organising secretary, pointed out that many people still depend on traditional remedies and superstitions, such as using tourniquets or making cuts to extract venom, which often result in severe complications like gangrene. She stressed the importance of avoiding such practices and seeking prompt medical treatment.

Dr Pankaj Saxena, state nodal officer for snakebite management discussed the different species of snakes found in Uttar Pradesh and the need for increasing the number of snake venom centres in the state.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, founder director of FPHS, informed that 30 species of snakes are found in India, of which 18 are venomous. Among the most dangerous are the Krait, Cobra, and Russell’s Viper. He cautioned against trying to determine whether a snake is venomous and urged people to immediately rush to the nearest hospital for treatment, as any delay can lead to serious complications.

The workshop concluded with a call to action for raising public awareness on snakebite management and ensuring timely medical intervention to help reduce fatalities.