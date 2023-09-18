News / Cities / Lucknow News / To plug shortage, UP govt recruits 749 more doctors via walk-in interviews

To plug shortage, UP govt recruits 749 more doctors via walk-in interviews

ByGaurav Saigal
Sep 18, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Currently, the state has over 6,000 vacant posts of doctors at hospitals and health facilities in different districts; a total of 4,322 MBBS and 767 specialist doctors took the interview

LUCKNOW The UP health department recruited 749 more doctors through walk-in interviews to fill the shortage of general physicians and specialists in various state-run hospitals.

The postings of these doctors were planned on the basis of patient load at health facilities. (Pic for representation)
A total of 393 MBBS and 356 specialists were selected for contractual jobs in the week-long interviews that concluded on Monday at the State Institute for Health and Family Welfare. These doctors will be working at different government hospitals as the need and vacancies, said a senior health department official.

Currently, the state has over 6,000 vacant posts of doctors at hospitals and health facilities in different districts. A total of 4,322 MBBS and 767 specialist doctors took the interview. Those selected were asked to join duties at the health facilities concerned within a week.

“The postings of these doctors were planned on the basis of patient load at health facilities. Priority in posting was given to hospitals with less number of doctors,” said Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary (medical health).

Among the selected doctors, 84 were orthopaedic surgeons who will also help run trauma centres being set up across the state. There were 55 general surgeons, 59 gynaecologists, 32 paediatricians, 26 pathologists, 17 ophthalmologists, 22 ENT specialists, 16 physicians, four dermatologists, one neuro-surgeon, two plastic surgeons, seven anaesthetists, one skin specialist and one radiotherapy specialist.

Based on the interviews, MBBS doctors and specialists in Grade A districts will be paid around 50,000 and 80,000, respectively. MBBS doctors posted in Grade B cities will get 55,000 while MBBS doctors taking up posting in Grade C cities will get 60,000. Similarly, specialists will also get more payment depending on the city they choose.

Specialists in Grade B cities will get 90,000 and those taking up posting in Grade C cities will get 1,20,000. Grades of the cities had been decided by the departments based on various infrastructure and other parameters.

