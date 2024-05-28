A black thread that a two-and-half-year-old girl was made to wear around her neck apparently to guard her from negative powers proved fatal for her in Budaun village on Monday, police officials said on Tuesday. Toddler chokes to death in freak accident in UP’s Budaun village (Pic for representation)

They said while she was playing outside, the black thread around her neck got entangled with the barbed wire fencing of the farm and choked her.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The incident took place in Zori Nagla village under Kadar Chowk police station limits on Monday evening. Inspector in-charge of Kadar Chowk police station, Udai Veer Singh informed that the deceased was identified as Anshika (30 months) daughter of Mukesh Kumar.

He said Mukesh informed that Anshika was playing on the farm behind her house while other family members were sitting in the courtyard. He said the girl tried to cross the barbed wire fencing of the farm and the black thread around her neck got stuck in it and by the time her family members could locate her, it was too late.

He said the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.