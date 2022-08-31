Toddler raped in Kushinagar, accused arrested
An 18-month-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 22–year-old man living in the neighbourhood
An 18-month-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 22–year-old man living in the neighbourhood. Later, the man threw her in a farm field in east UP’s Kushinagar district, late on Monday night.
Family members found the child in the field nearby with the help of locals and rushed her to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.
Gorakhpur deputy inspector general (DIG), J Ravinder Goud, said the accused Ravi Rai, a resident of Vishnupura area of Kushinagar was arrested after registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 for rape and sections of Protection of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and further investigation is underway.
The DIG said the accused was playing with the girl in the veranda of her house on Monday evening at around 7 pm. He said the accused took her along on the pretext of buying her sweets and family members got suspicious when he did not return even after two hours. He said the family members went to the house of the accused but he was not there, nor was the child.
Goud said the accused was taken into custody some distance from his house and during police interrogation he accepted sexually assaulting the girl. On his information, locals and police found the blood-soaked child in the field. “The local police have initiated an investigation in the case after arresting the accused in the matter,” he added.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics