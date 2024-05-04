Top CPI leaders among hundreds bid adieu to Atul Kumar Anjaan in Lucknow

Hundreds of people paid their last respects to Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan here on Saturday. Mourners at the funeral of Atul Kumar Anjaan in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the electric crematorium at Bhaisakund in the state capital. Atul Kumar Anjaan passed away at a private hospital in Lucknow early on Friday. He was 70 and had been ailing for the past six months.

From the hospital, his body was first taken to his residence at Halwasiya, Hazratganj and then to the party office at Qaiserbagh.

The funeral procession was taken out in the presence of several party leaders, including CPI general secretary D Raja. He was joined by other party leaders, including CPI national secretaries Pallab Sengupta, Rama Krushna Panda, member central secretariat, CPI, Amaarjit Kaur, Girish, central executive member, Annie Raja, general secretary, National Federation of Indian Women, Rajya Sabha member P Sandosh and central executive and several state leaders of the party.

Along with many leaders, Anjaan’s wife Bharti Anjaan and daughter Vidushi bade him a tearful adieu.

Anjaan, who began his political career with the Lucknow University Student Union (LUSU), was elected as its president in 1977-78. He subsequently became the president of All India Students Federation (AISF). Considered a prominent face of Left politics in U.P. and the country, he was also the general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha.

Born in Lucknow and the son of a freedom fighter, AP Singh, Anjaan rose through the ranks from a student leader to farmer leader and a Communist leader. He also contested Lok Sabha polls from Ghosi seat on a CPI ticket thrice between 1998 and 2019 but never won.

The Ghosi seat was once considered a Communist stronghold till the early 1980s but the Left influence waned subsequently.

In a post on X, CPI general secretary D Raja wrote on Friday: “CPI mourns the loss of Comrade Atul Kumar Anjaan, National Secretary, CPI. Comrade Atul was battling disease for months but his spirit remained indomitable. From a firebrand student leader & President of the Lucknow University Students’ Union, he took charge as the National President of AISF and led the student movement. He was committed to the cause of farmers and organised them as the General Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha. His contributions as the only farmer member of the Swaminathan Commission were invaluable. He will be remembered as a great orator, debater and a communist till his last breath. Our tributes.”