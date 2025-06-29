Top Lucknow schools set to face stern action for denying EWS admissions under RTE

The Lucknow district administration and the education department are ready to crack the whip on some reputed private schools in the state capital, including City Montessori School, Seth MR Jaipuria and GD Goenka Public School, for denying admission to children from economically weaker sections (EWS) under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. For representation only (File)

The administration has threatened to withdraw the no objection certificates (NOCs) given for recognition to these schools, which may also result in their disaffiliation from their respective boards as they were found guilty of denying admission to EWS students.

District magistrate Vishak G said, “Legal notices will be served to individual school principals for denying admission and their reply will be sought. If we are not satisfied with their reply, stern action will be taken against the schools.”

A week ago, a five-year-old girl from Moradabad and her father, who is a driver by profession, had met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan where they sought his intervention as a private school had refused to take the child. Within a few hours of the meeting, a private school in Moradabad gave admission to the child under RTE. The video of the girl interacting with the CM went viral.

During a review meeting, the district magistrate gave clear instructions to the private schools to be prepared to face harsh action for denying admission to poor children.

The meeting was held on the issue of admission of children of disadvantaged and weaker sections under Section 12-1-C of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009.

“Clear information should be obtained about the number of children admitted in the district and the remaining children who are deprived of admission, except the children who do not wish to take admission. A report regarding them should be presented at the earliest so that action against such schools can be taken,” a district administration official said.

Bal Guide is another school found guilty of denying admission to EWS kids under RTE Act. Basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Ram Pravesh said action will soon be initiated against the erring schools for denying admission to EWS kids. In the past, a few private schools did not even send their representatives to a meeting called by the administration.

When contacted, Sarvesh Goel of GD Goenka Public School said, “We have never denied admission to any student falling under this category provided they met the RTE norms.”

City Montessori School manager Geeta Gandhi Kingdon and Seth MR Jaipuria principal Promini Chopra remained unresponsive to repeated calls.

Anil Agarwal, president of Unaided Private School Association, UP, said, “Most of the private schools are giving admissions to students under RTE but at the same time private schools also expect the government to reimburse us according to the provision given in section 12 (1C) of the RTE act. The amount of ₹450 per month for the last 11 years is too less and not acceptable to the schools.”