Top realtor fielded to build winning strategy against SP

Since Thursday morning, cameras constantly followed Sanjay Seth, 63, a prominent realtor who was chosen by the BJP to stop the Samajwadi Party, his former party which he had served in various capacities, from ensuring the win of its third candidate in the Rajya Sabha biennial election from Uttar Pradesh. Seth is aware that he is short of numbers but the confidence with which he stated “bilkul jitengey (will surely win)” showed the BJP think tank’s plan to probe opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

If Seth manages to win, it will mean a third Rajya Sabha term for this veteran businessman. In his election affidavit submitted before the returning officer for Rajya Sabha polls Brij Bhushan Dubey, Seth declared assets worth over ₹106 crore of which ₹38 crore are shown in his wife Leena’s name. These assets go with a liability of ₹28.96 crore of which his wife’s share is ₹16.91 crore.

Till morning, many even within the BJP weren’t sure if the party would force a contest. Then, names of political veteran from Hardoi Naresh Agarwal also did the rounds. But by 9am, it became clear that the party planned to force a contest and had chosen Seth for the purpose as the city realtor arrived at the U.P. BJP office to meet party leaders. Had he not filed his nomination, the BJP’s seven and SP’s three candidates would have won unopposed against 10 Rajya Sabha vacancies.

Seth will need eight more lawmakers to secure a straight win if 37 votes are required by each RS candidate but he will need 16 votes by lawmakers if 38 votes are required.

He didn’t comment on his previous association with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and if there were plans to wean away its MLAs for his support.

He, however, praised PM Modi profusely as if to indicate that there were many in opposition who are willing to be with BJP; a statement that some saw as a clever psychological ploy to create confusion in opposition ranks.

“The kind of goodwill that PM Narendra Modi enjoys is phenomenal. A proof of this was available in Qatar recently,” he said to queries on how he planned to make up for the required shortfall of votes. Seth obviously meant how the eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel, who were sentenced to death and later their sentences commuted to varying jail terms, were freed on India’s nudge.

“To my mind, the BJP wouldn’t have fielded Seth on its symbol if it wasn’t confident of his win,” a party leader said.