Tractor-container truck collision: Two dead, one injured in Lucknow

Two people died while one suffered severe injuries after a collision between a tractor and a container truck on Sitapur Road, under the Madiaon police station limits, late on Sunday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The deceased were identified as Suresh Kumar, 32, and Raj Kishore, 35, residents of Kamlapur, Sitapur, while Sarvesh Kumar suffered serious injuries. Police admitted the man to KGMU Trauma Centre for treatment. At the same time, the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

“An FIR under IPC sections 279 (negligent driving), 304A (death by negligence), 338 (grievous hurt) was registered at Madiaon police station,” read a police release after the deceased’s brother filed a police complaint.

The deceased’s brother, Govind Prasad, said that his elder brother, Raj Kishore, was coming home at around 11.30 pm in his tractor along with the driver Suresh Verma, and Sarvesh Kumar, all Sitapur residents when their tractor was hit by the container truck near the Bhitauli overbridge.

Car burnt in collision

Two vehicles – an SUV and a car – collided and one of them turned into a fireball, while the other was severely damaged in a collision on the link road near Shaheed Path in the PGI area.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Monday, police said, adding that no one was injured in the accident.

The collision was so strong that the SUV overturned, and the other car caught fire and was completely damaged.

“One fire unit from PGI fire station immediately reached the spot and the fire was completely extinguished. No casualty,” said Mamchand Bargujar, fire station officer, PGI.