Traffic Awareness Month: Licences of habitual traffic violators to be cancelled

The Lucknow Traffic Police announced a major measure cancellation of driving licences and vehicle registration for repeat offenders, at the launch of the Traffic Awareness Month here on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

They also informed that there has been a five-fold increase in the reward for Good Samaritans under the Raahveer Yojana from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000.

The campaign was inaugurated at the Reserve Police Lines by the joint commissioner of police (law & order) Babloo Kumar, who lit the ceremonial lamp. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit and other senior officers were present. A traffic awareness rally featuring Racer Mobile units, Pink Scooty teams, TRVs and Pink Patrol was also flagged off.

Addressing the gathering, the JCP said that motorists who violate traffic rules five or more times will be identified and face cancellation of their licence and vehicle registration. They stressed that strict enforcement is essential to curb rising road accidents.

Authorities announced that to encourage timely help to accident victims, the incentive for Good Samaritans under the Raahveer Yojana has been raised to ₹25,000. “Citizens who rush accident victims to hospitals with genuine intent will be rewarded and protected under the Good Samaritan Law,” read a release shared by the traffic department.

Traffic volunteers Pankaj Sharma and Ehtesham briefed students and participants about road safety rules and appealed to them to spread awareness. Officials emphasised the importance of the ‘Golden Hour’, when timely treatment can save lives.

Throughout November, the traffic police, along with volunteer groups, will organise nukkad nataks, painting and essay competitions, workshops in schools and colleges and field awareness drives. Those repeatedly violating traffic rules will face strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Officials also informed that under the 5E model—Education, Enforcement, Engineering, Emergency Care and Environment—steps will be taken to reduce road accidents.

“The Uttar Pradesh government aims to reduce road accident fatalities by 50% by 2030 in line with the Stockholm Declaration 2020. This year’s theme for the campaign under Lucknow Police Commissionerate is “Sugam Raste, Surakshit Yatra” (Smooth Roads, Safe Journey),” added the press note.

Meeting held to address traffic congestion

A meeting was held on Monday at the divisional transport office to address rising traffic congestion and encroachment caused by e-rickshaws and electric autos. The meeting was held between senior officials of the transport department and representatives of the Tempo-Taxi and Autorickshaw Joint Front, following a memorandum submitted to the Divisional Commissioner on October 6.

“It was decided that the Joint Front will submit a fresh memorandum demanding that e-rickshaws and e-autos be brought under the permit system. Based on this, the transport department will recommend to the ministry of road transport and highways through the divisional and transport commissioners,” read a press note shared by the Front.

Officials also agreed to re-enforce the ban on e-rickshaws on 11 restricted routes through intensive drives. The Joint Front will additionally provide a list of illegal e-charging stations, on which action will be taken. The meeting was chaired by RTO (administration) Sanjay Tiwari.