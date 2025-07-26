Search
Traffic curbs on Delhi-Agra route for third Monday of Sawan

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 08:40 am IST

The traffic from Delhi on National Highway will be diverted from Mathura towards Yamuna Expressway from Sunday (July 28) evening till Tuesday (July 30) morning, according to a press statement released by the Agra Police Commissionerate.

Vehicular movement between Delhi and Agra will face major disruptions from Sunday (July 28) evening till Tuesday (July 30) morning due to traffic diversions enforced in view of the Kailash Temple fair, which draws thousands of devotees on the third Monday of Sawan.

To manage the anticipated rush, Agra police have issued a detailed traffic diversion plan.
Agra witnesses four major fairs in Sawan, and the biggest is the Kailash Temple fair on the banks of Yamuna on the third Monday of Sawan. It is observed as a local holiday with courts remaining closed, and festivities begin a day in advance. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also waives entry tickets to Akbar’s tomb in Sikandra on the day.

To manage the anticipated rush, Agra police have issued a detailed traffic diversion plan, especially affecting National Highway 19 (Delhi-Agra route), which sees heavy commuter and freight traffic.

According to the release, heavy vehicles from Delhi to Agra will be diverted at the Township crossing near Mathura Refinery via Yamuna Expressway from 4 pm on Sunday.

The traffic from Hathras to Agra will be diverted through Sikandra Rao and Sadabad.Heavy vehicles from Firozabad will be diverted at Kuberpur cut via Yamuna Expressway.

The traffic from Mathura to Firozabad will be diverted at Raipura Jat via southern Bypass to Rohta and Digner for the inner ring road.

Similar diversions will be enforced from Gwalior, Etah and Jaipur from Sunday evening till Tuesday morning.

