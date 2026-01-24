Traffic dept revs up enforcement: Over 5500 challans issued for wrong-side driving in UP

LUCKNOW The traffic department in UP has intensified road safety enforcement, issuing thousands of challans, not only for helmet and seat-belt violations, but also for wrong-side driving and unsafe lane changing, said senior officials. Over-speeding accounted for 15,180 challans and 4,164 drivers were penalised for using mobile phones while driving (File Photo)

The measures are part of the Road Safety Month being observed across the state from January 1 to 31.

Till January 21, 49,500 challans were issued for not wearing helmets, while 11,740 motorists were fined for not using seat belts across 75 districts of UP, shows data released by the traffic department.

Over-speeding accounted for 15,180 challans and 4,164 drivers were penalised for using mobile phones while driving. Significantly, enforcement teams also took action against violations that often receive less attention, but are major contributors to road accidents. A total of 1,915 challans were issued for absence of retro-reflective tape, particularly on commercial and heavy vehicles, which affects night-time visibility and increases risk of collisions.

Similarly, 5,546 challans were issued for wrong-side driving, a practice traffic officials say is responsible for numerous fatal and near-miss accidents, especially on busy city roads and highways. Another 78 motorists were fined for dangerous lane changing, which often leads to sudden braking and pile-ups. Besides, police registered 304 cases of drunk driving, reinforcing continued strict action against intoxicated motorists.

Officials said the enforcement figures are the outcome of a strategy designed to balance public awareness with strict regulation. Assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Prabhat Pandey said the campaign began with an emphasis on outreach rather than penalties.

“During the first week of Road Safety Month, the focus was entirely on awareness. No challans were issued during this phase. Our teams conducted awareness drives at major intersections, bus terminals and arterial roads, urging people to follow safety norms. From the second week, enforcement action was initiated against those continuing to violate rules,” said Pandey.

Authorities said sustained enforcement against all categories of violations is aimed at changing driver behaviour and reducing accidents, rather than focusing only on traditionally highlighted offences. Motorists have been advised to follow lane discipline, avoid wrong-side driving and ensure mandatory safety markings on vehicles.