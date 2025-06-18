Traffic dept seeks cancellation of 31K DLs, 2.67 lakh RCs

UP Police Traffic Directorate has recommended the suspension or cancellation of as many as 31,392 driving licenses (DLs) and suspension or cancellation of 2.67 lakh vehicle registration certificates (RC) for traffic violations. The action is a part of the state government’s initiative to curb road accidents and traffic violations, confirmed traffic authorities. They said the list of traffic violations and vehicles involved had been sent to the transport department for further action. (For representation)

Notably, the Union government has increased the fines for certain traffic violations, with the new penalties in effect since March 1. These stricter penalties are part of the government’s efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic violations. In UP alone, over 62,000 crore mitigation fees are pending against traffic violations as there is no proper way out to recover the amount. In some cases, over 100 fines are pending against the same vehicle.

Confirming the details, additional director general (ADG), Traffic, K Satya Narayan said action has been initiated against those who repeatedly disregard rules. The suspension and cancellation of DLs and RCs has been recommended for those traffic violators who have been fined at least five times, he added.

He said the number of vehicles involved in traffic violations was much higher in the seven police commissionerates of Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gautambuddhanagar, Ghaziabad, Agra and Prayagraj. Around 1,60,504 RC and 21,680 DL suspensions/cancellations have been recommended in these places.

He said around 678 RCs had already been cancelled in 68 districts and only three RCs were cancelled in the seven police commissionerates. “We will ensure action is taken against others in coordination with the Transport Department,” he emphasised.

“The Directorate is monitoring the action taken by seven police commissionerates and 68 other districts across the state. The directorate has planned to take action against more violators, with a focus on cities with a high number of CCTV cameras,” he stressed and added, “This clampdown will be more actively enforced in the seven police commissionerates, where traffic rules are being effectively enforced with the assistance of a significant number of CCTV cameras”.