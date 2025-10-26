Traffic diversions in place in Lucknow for Chhath Puja on October 27-28

The Lucknow Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions around Laxman Mela Ground ahead of Chhath Puja on October 27-28, 2025. The key events during the festival include Sandhya Arghya and Kosi filling on 27 October and Suryoday Arghya on 28 October. The authorities will regulate traffic from 12 noon on 27 October until late night, and from 3 am on 28 October until the conclusion of the programme, according to a press release on Saturday.

In Hazratganj, vehicles from Chiraiyajheel intersection will be rerouted via Saharaganj, Sikandar Bagh, Rana Pratap Marg (Balu Adda), or Clark Avadh intersections to reach their destinations. Traffic from Sikandarbagh Square heading to Mahanagar will bypass the cut and go via Nishatganj and Mahanagar. Roadways buses and city vehicles from the 1090 intersection heading towards Balu Adda will use Golf Club and Bandariya Bagh intersections.

Buses from Qaiserbagh Bus Stand will bypass Chiraiyajheel Tiraha, taking Burlington Square, Petrol Pump Tiraha, and Kunwar Jagdish Square instead, while traffic from the intersection will be routed via Golf Club intersection, Bandariyabagh Chowraha, or Cantonment.

In the Mahanagar area, authorities have diverted traffic from Nadwa Bandha turn and Ekka Tonga Stand Square away from Jhulelal Park, directing vehicles via IT intersection, Subhash intersection, Daliganj Railway Crossing, or Daliganj Square. Vehicles traveling from IT Square toward Hanuman Setu Temple or Subhash Square will be rerouted through Daliganj Railway Crossing and Daliganj Square.

In the Chowk area, traffic from Rumigate Police Chowki and the new concrete bridge heading toward Kudiya Ghat will be routed via trisection. Roadways buses from Qaiserbagh to Sitapur will bypass Kudiyaghat, taking the route via Pakka Pul, Imambara, Rumigate Police Chowki, Ghantaghar Tiraha, Koneshwra, Balaganj, Dubagga, and Chandoiya bypass. Return buses from Sitapur to Qaiserbagh will travel via Madiyaon, Khadra trisection. Traffic from Ghaila Bridge will also avoid the Green Corridor, using Trisection instead.

Authorities have clarified that in medical or emergency situations, ambulances, fire services, school vehicles, and hearses will be allowed to travel on restricted routes. Citizens can contact the Traffic Control Number 9454405155 for assistance.