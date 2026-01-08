Traffic Police raise red flag over three Green Corridor intersections in Lucknow

Even before the Green Corridor stretches are opened for commuters here, the Traffic Police have red-flagged at least three intersections constructed on the stretch by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), according to officials. Unnecessarily broad roundabouts and faulty intersection geometry could create serious traffic congestion and safety risks, the Traffic Police have warned. The design for the Kukrail Road intersection in Lucknow. (SOURCED)

The red flag has been raised for the Hanuman Setu, Nishatganj and Kukrail road intersections (near Central Academy School) close to the Samta Mulak crossing. The development comes after a recent joint inspection by the Traffic Police and LDA engineering officials exposed planning lapses despite the stretches of the project nearing completion.

The objections were shared with LDA officials before the inauguration of the corridor.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Kamlesh Dixit confirmed the findings and said, “During the joint inspection, we pointed out that the design of certain intersections under the Green Corridor would lead to congestion in the future.”

He said the roundabouts were far broader than required and would force vehicles to slow down excessively while navigating turns, especially where multiple roads converge.

“Bigger is not always better in traffic engineering. These intersections require controlled geometry, not oversized circles as it would lead to traffic congestion,” Dixit said.

The Green Corridor, an estimated ₹7,000-crore project, aims to create seamless north-south connectivity through the city — linking IIM Road to Kisan Path via Shaheed Path while reducing traffic congestion on major internal roads.

However, Traffic Police officials warned that unnecessarily broad roundabouts at crucial junctions would slow down vehicle dispersal, increase conflict points, and result in bottlenecks—particularly during peak hours.

According to an LDA official associated with the project, the roundabout at Nishatganj intersection measures around 16 metres in diameter, while another at Kukrail Road near Central Academy School has a diameter of approximately 13.5 metres.

Traffic officials argued that these oversized roundabouts, combined with their proximity to bridge approaches and flyover ramps, would disrupt traffic rhythm instead of regulating it.

DESIGN ISSUES ACKNOWLEDGED

DCP (Traffic) Dixit said the issues were formally conveyed to the LDA, and the authority acknowledged the concerns. “The LDA officials accepted that some intersections were wrongly designed. They have assured us that changes will be made,” Dixit said.

However, officials did not clarify whether the redesign would involve reshaping the roundabouts, introducing signalisation, or constructing grade separators.

The Green Corridor intersection work received sanctions from the state government running into several crores, and a substantial amount has already been spent on constructing these intersections.

LDA SAYS NOCs WERE TAKEN

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar earlier confirmed that the joint inspection took place and said the authority would examine the suggestions.

“All NOCs were taken from the Traffic Police and the PWD before construction. If changes are required now, we will look into both short-term and long-term solutions,” Kumar said. He did not comment on whether accountability would be fixed for the planning lapses.

GROUND REALITY SHOWS EARLY WARNING SIGNS

An HT ground check at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday found emerging congestion patterns even before the corridor’s opening. When HT started the drive from Sikanderbagh crossing and moved towards Nishatganj, it was noticeable that a commuter would have to pass two intersections within a kilometre.

A newly constructed intersection linking the Nishatganj stretch with the Green Corridor flyover towards Kukrail Dam Road already witnesses congestion during evening hours due to vehicles slowing down while negotiating the broad roundabout.

SOCIAL ORGANISATION SEEKS FLYOVERS

The Greater Lucknow Jalkalyan Mahasamiti has written to the divisional commissioner, warning that the current design could cause daily jams and accidents. Mahasamiti general secretary Vivek Sharma suggested constructing flyovers at the newly built intersections, similar to the Sankalp Vatika flyover, arguing that grade separation would better serve traffic demand on the Green Corridor.

CORRIDOR REMAINS SHUT DESPITE COMPLETION

Despite LDA’s December 2, 2025 claim that the Nishatganj–Kukrail Dam Road stretch would open by December 15, the corridor remains closed, barricaded and awaiting clearance from higher authorities for official inauguration.