Tragedy in Malihabad:Teen dies in mishap, friend ends life hours later

: In a deeply tragic incident in Malihabad on Wednesday morning, two teenage friends lost their lives within hours of each other—one in an accident, the other, unable to cope with the loss, by suicide. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged by the families (For representation only)

According to police, Manish Kumar (18) and Sagar (19), both residents of Sarawan village, were walking to a nearby orchard around 8:30 am to pluck mangoes. While joking along the roadside, Sagar allegedly gave Manish a playful nudge, inadvertently pushing him into the path of an oncoming truck. Manish died on the spot.

Overwhelmed by shock and guilt, Sagar reportedly first attempted to lie down in front of another truck, but the driver managed to stop in time. Witnesses said he then ran towards Faridipur village, where he jumped in front of a train near a railway crossing and died.

SHO Malihabad, Surendra Singh Bhati, confirmed that the two were very close. “Manish’s sudden death deeply affected Sagar. He couldn’t handle the trauma,” the officer said.

