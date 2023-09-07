News / Cities / Lucknow News / Two, including conductor, die as bus rams truck on Barabanki-Bahraich highway

Two, including conductor, die as bus rams truck on Barabanki-Bahraich highway

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2023 12:12 AM IST

Police took the driver into custody after getting him treated; traffic remained disrupted for 1.5 hours with long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway

LUCKNOW Two persons died while six others were seriously injured after a private bus they were travelling in rammed into an iron rod-laden stationary truck on the Barabanki-Bahraich highway on Wednesday night, said police.

Awadh Raj Shukla, 45, of Gonda, the bus conductor and another unidentified person were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to the district hospital, said police. (Pic for representation)
Awadh Raj Shukla, 45, of Gonda, the bus conductor and another unidentified person were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to the district hospital, said police. (Pic for representation)

“The incident took place around 9:15pm. Awadh Raj Shukla, 45, of Gonda, the bus conductor and another unidentified person were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to the district hospital,” said Harshit Chauhan, CO, Ramnagar who reached the spot.

“One passenger, Sunil Kumar, 45, was referred to KGMU (Lucknow) in a critical condition. Besides, Junaid, 30, Khadim, 55, Shakir, 32 - all from Barabanki and Rishabh Mishra, 35, have been admitted to the district hospital. Bus driver Ghanshyam also suffered injuries,” he added.

The police took the driver into custody after getting him treated. Traffic on the highway remained disrupted for 1.5 hours with long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out