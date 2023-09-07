Two, including conductor, die as bus rams truck on Barabanki-Bahraich highway

LUCKNOW Two persons died while six others were seriously injured after a private bus they were travelling in rammed into an iron rod-laden stationary truck on the Barabanki-Bahraich highway on Wednesday night, said police. Awadh Raj Shukla, 45, of Gonda, the bus conductor and another unidentified person were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to the district hospital, said police. (Pic for representation)

“The incident took place around 9:15pm. Awadh Raj Shukla, 45, of Gonda, the bus conductor and another unidentified person were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to the district hospital,” said Harshit Chauhan, CO, Ramnagar who reached the spot.

“One passenger, Sunil Kumar, 45, was referred to KGMU (Lucknow) in a critical condition. Besides, Junaid, 30, Khadim, 55, Shakir, 32 - all from Barabanki and Rishabh Mishra, 35, have been admitted to the district hospital. Bus driver Ghanshyam also suffered injuries,” he added.

The police took the driver into custody after getting him treated. Traffic on the highway remained disrupted for 1.5 hours with long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

