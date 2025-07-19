Training programme to reintegrate UP school dropouts

In a major push to bring dropout children back into the education system, the state government will launch a special training programme from August 1. Aimed at reconnecting lakhs of out-of-school children with learning, the initiative marks a new beginning for those whose education was once disrupted by poverty or hardship, a spokesperson said. The programme is designed for children who were either irregular in attending school or had completely dropped out. (For Representation)

The programme is designed for children who were either irregular in attending school or had completely dropped out. Aged between 6 to 14 years, these children will be brought back to the foundational level of learning through the government’s strategy for mainstream re-enrolment.

They will be enrolled in age-appropriate classes and trained under the Sharda programme to prepare them for regular schooling. Identified out-of-school children will receive nine months of special training conducted by specially trained teachers, according to a press release.

Teachers selected for this programme will be trained using specially developed modules. The training focuses on inclusive education, psychological support, and age-appropriate learning materials. Teaching learning material (TLM) has also been prepared accordingly.

Additionally, AD basic, district basic education officers and block education officers have been designated as nodal officers to ensure smooth and effective execution from the district to the block level, a spokesperson said.

In schools where there are five or more out-of-school children, special instructors will be appointed through the school management committee. Preference will be given to retired teachers or qualified volunteers willing to serve. These instructors will provide the necessary training to help children transition smoothly into mainstream education, matching the level of their enrolled classes.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said, “The government is giving a second chance to children whose education was disrupted—reconnecting them to schools with renewed hope. This initiative goes beyond enrolment; it aims to empower them to dream big and move confidently towards self-reliance after completing their education.”