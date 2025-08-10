Trans woman, adopted son found murdered in Kanpur house

A 25-year-old transgender woman and her 12-year-old adopted son were allegedly found murdered at their house in the Hanumant Vihar area of Khadepur, Kanpur, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. Police said there were signs of disturbance in the house, with cupboards open and household items scattered. (For representation)

The victims were identified as Kajal and Dev. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the motive, which could be robbery or a dispute arising out of a romantic relationship. The bodies were discovered by Kajal’s mother, Guddi, who had been unable to contact her for four days as the latter’s mobile phone had been switched off throughout, police said.

As per reports, Guddi, accompanied by Kajal’s associate Devika, entered the house using a spare key provided by Devika. Dev’s body was found lying on the floor of a room. Upon being informed, police reached the spot and found Kajal’s body inside a bed box.

Guddi, a resident of Dharmangadpur village in Mainpuri district, informed police that Kajal had been living in Kanpur under the mentorship of her guru, Shivani, for several years. She had adopted Dev, who was her brother’s biological son, about a year ago. A month before the incident, Kajal had shifted to the house owned by Abhimanyu, a retired army man, in Hanumant Vihar. Kajal had recently brought Dev to live with her to support his education and had enrolled him in Class 6 at a local school.

Senior police officials, including deputy commissioner of police (south) Deependra Nath Choudhary, reached the scene, and a forensic team was deployed to gather evidence.

An empty liquor bottle was recovered from the room. Neighbours told the investigators that two young men, identified as Golu and Akash, were regular visitors to Kajal’s house.

DCP Choudhary said that Kajal had been in a relationship with one of the young men, but the involvement of another individual had led to a dispute, causing the first to temporarily cease visits. However, both had resumed coming to the house recently.

Police have obtained footage from a CCTV camera installed near the house, which is being examined, officials said. Family members have expressed suspicions regarding the two youths.