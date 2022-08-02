Transfer of doctors: Now, senior docs under scanner for providing incorrect data
Over two-dozen senior doctors on administrative posts have come under the scanner for anomalies in the transfer of doctors across the state.
After many doctors raised a hue and cry over their transfers, which they alleged violated state policy, the health department sent notices to several senior doctors working in administrative posts regarding the errors in the data.
In all 29 doctors working on administrative posts, including chief medical officer (CMO), additional director, and chief medical superintendent of hospitals in various districts, have been served notices seeking explanations for the anomalies in data of transferred doctors.
“Replies have started coming in, and we are waiting for all of them to respond,” said Dr Lilly Singh, director general of medical health. The D-G health office is compiling the responses received so far.
Transfers were to be done for doctors having spent over 3-years in one district and 7-years in one division. While the transfers of level-one doctors are done by the health directorate, those on level-two and above are done by the secretariat. A discrepancy in the data collected about doctors’ current postings and time spent in the respective district or division led to a controversy, wherein many doctors were transferred in violation of the policy issued by the state government on June 15.
“Till now, the majority of the replies have similar language stating mistake in judging eligibility of transfer. Some of the replies have stated typo errors too,” said a senior health official.
Doctors across the state were transferred in June month and the final list came on June 30. Transfers became an issue in the state in the first week of July when over 300 individual applications reached the health directorate stating they were transferred in violation of transfer policy.
Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA), the body of government doctors, submitted a representation to deputy CM and health minister Brajesh Pathak stating that many doctors had been transferred despite having less than two years of service left, while in a few cases couples, working in the same district, have been transferred to different places.
Apart from these notices, a list of 89 ministerial staff has also been made in connection with the anomalies in the transfers. The departmental heads in different sections such as ophthalmology, otolaryngology, and TB have been asked to identify staff that handled transfer files. The letter has been sent by the director (administration) to different section heads.
Meanwhile, the clerical staff staged a demonstration at the health directorate on Monday, claiming they were being targeted for no fault.
Till now, transfers of 48 doctors have been revoked as officials found errors in their transfer orders.
-
U.P.: Prerna girl selected for Kennedy-Lugar YES scholarship
After being selected for the US State Department's Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme scholarship, Class 11 student Kashish is on cloud nine. “Going to study in the US is like a dream for me. I would have never imagined studying abroad,” says 16-year-old Kashish, who studies at Prerna Girls School, Lucknow, on a scholarship. She will leave for St Louis, Missouri, US, later this week.
-
BJP wants new faces in cabinet, say sources
Mumbai While Maharashtra's political establishment awaits the Supreme Court's order on the various petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction, there is another point of contention that is emerging over the cabinet expansion. Sources claim that the BJP's central leadership wants to replicate the Gujarat model of cabinet in Maharashtra wherein, as in the neighbouring state, the cabinet comprises relatively new faces.
-
U.P. secondary schools all set to have yoga trainers
Now students of government and government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will also get lessons in correctly practising yoga from trained experts. On the instructions of the state government, the officers of the U.P. secondary education department have sent a formal proposal to appoint yoga trainers in 2,332 government-run and 4,528 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh, say state secondary education department officials.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB 2-week ‘Tricolour Run’ to inculcate patriotism among border population
“Tricolour Run” was flagged off from Chandan Chowki of 3rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal on August 1 by JD Vashisht, deputy inspector general, sector headquarters, Lakhimpur Kheri, as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign celebrating the 'Azadi Amrit Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years celebrations of Independence). The run will conclude on August 14 at Border Outpost Sonauli of the 22nd Battalion in Maharajganj after passing through all the border outposts under Frontier Lucknow.
-
Lucknow University expels student for slapping a dalit associate professor
Lucknow University on Tuesday expelled Karthik Pandey, an MA first year second semester (Sanskrit) student from the varsity with immediate effect for a dalit associate professor in the Department of Hindi, slapping Ravikant Chandan, during a protest on May 18 this year. V-C Prof Alok Kumar Rai then asked the proctor Rakesh Dwivedi and dean of student welfare Poonam Tandon to recommend action.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics