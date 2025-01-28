Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trauma Center appoints five junior residents as temporary EMOs

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 28, 2025 07:16 AM IST

Trauma Center has seven sanctioned positions for EMOs, but for years only two doctors have been serving in these posts

Five junior residents have been deployed as EMOs or CMOs (emergency or casualty medical officers) at Trauma Center of King George Medical University (KGMU) to temporarily fill the five sanctioned positions that have been lying vacant for over ten years, according to Center in-charge Dr Prem Raj Singh.

(For representation)
(For representation)

Trauma Center has seven sanctioned positions for EMOs, but for years only two doctors have been serving in these posts. “We have had only two EMOs managing casualties, Dr Dhiren and Dr Sameer, both of whom have held the position for years. After graduating in the early 2000s, they were deputed for casualty management. But the kind of management required in casualty management in the ward is too strenuous for just two EMOs to handle.”

Until these positions were filled, he said, junior residents who performed well in dealing with critical casualty patients, would be taking on these roles. “They will be rotated every three to six months,” he added.

The Center deals with 300-350 patients every day and 10,000 -11,000 patients every month on an average. Previously, not even a single EMO covered the night shifts. “Now we can ensure the presence of at least two EMOs during the night shift, with one or two present for the morning and evening shifts,” said Dr Singh.

EMOs are imperative for casualty management, stepping in to facilitate patient registrations, emergency testing when required, discipline and working of junior residents assigned in the Trauma Centre, referrals going to and coming in from other hospitals, and more, explained Singh. “Proposals for filling these sanctioned positions with full-time doctors have been sent to the state government, but the process is stuck in the approval stage,” he said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On