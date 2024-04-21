Trend in U.P. continues: Ex-bureaucrats throw their hat into election ring

LUCKNOW: Many former bureaucrats have jumped into the election fray, trying their luck in the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections across different constituencies. Their decision seems to hinge on securing tickets from various political parties rather than adhering to ideological affiliations, said political experts. For representation (Sourced)

Among the notable contenders is retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Suresh Singh, 62, from Mathura. He had a career spanning the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Indian Revenue Service. And Singh’s affiliations with the RSS and the VHP show his deep-rooted ties with the Sangh Parivar.

Despite a stint with the BJP, Singh was denied a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Thats why he switched over to the BSP this time, showing that ideologies don’t matter.

Similarly, Arvind Sen, a former IPS officer, is expected to contest from Faizabad on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket. His father, Mitrasen Yadav, had won the Faizabad seat on CPI ticket in the past, after which he switched over to the Samajwadi Party and then to the BSP and won Faizabad seat.

Former deputy superintendent of police Shubh Narayan Gautam is in the fray as BSP candidate from Kaushambi and retired executive engineer from UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) Suresh Chandra Gautam has also secured a BSP ticket from Jalaun. Gautam’s contributions to landmark projects like the Ambedkar Park and Buddha Park in Anpara during his tenure as an engineer is expected to benefit him.

The SP has nominated retired Additional District Judge Manoj Kumar as its candidate from Nagina, and his fate was already sealed in the EVMs on April 19. Kumar’s extensive experience in the judiciary, spanning various districts, adds a unique dimension to his candidature. He was 29 when he joined as judge on June 15, 2006. He was posted in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bareilly, Mahoba, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Sitapur, Basti, Banda, and Bijnore, before resigning on September 23, 2023.

Former DM of Noida BN Singh has always expressed his desire to contest from Gautam Buddh Nagar, but till now no political party has given him ticket.

Professor Manuka Khanna, head of department, political Science in Lucknow University said, “Over the past two decades, there has been a consistent uptick in the number of former bureaucrats venturing into politics, signalling a significant shift in career options in their second innings of life.”

General VK Singh contested elections from Ghaziabad and became a minister in the central government. Satyapal Singh, former police commissioner of Mumbai, also became a minister in the central government after becoming MP from Baghpat on BJP ticket.

AK Sharma, who was an IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, was made a minister in the UP government, while Asim Arun, who was the police commissioner of Kanpur, took VRS to contest elections and became a minister in the UP government.

Former DGP Brijlal became a Rajya Sabha MP while former IAS officer Hardeep Singh Puri was also sent to Rajya Sabha from UP. Devmani Dubey, an Indian Railway Service officer, has been BJP MLA from Lambhua seat of Sultanpur. Rajeshwar Singh, former joint director of ED, contested the elections on BJP ticket after taking VRS and is now an MLA.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, many former bureaucrats, including RA Prasad, OP Sagar, Rai Singh, OP Ram, and Chandraprakash, have made forays into politics.

IAS Kunwar Fateh Bahadur Singh and Ram Bahadur, who were counted among the most senior officers in the BSP government, had joined the BSP after retirement. Fateh Bahadur later joined the SP, while Ram Bahadur joined the BJP.

Similarly, PL Punia, a former trusted lieutenant of BSP chief Mayawati, decided to join the Congress. His son Tanuj Punia, a graduate of IIT Roorkee, is contesting from Barabanki Lok Sabha seat. Former IPS Mahendra Singh Yadav, husband of former IAS officer Neera Yadav, became a minister in the SP government, but later decided to join the BJP.

“There is a continuation of this trend, with a diverse array of former bureaucrats actively vying for electoral seats. The best thing about former bureaucrats-turned-politicians is their adeptness in navigating political alliances and affiliations,” said prof Manuka Khanna.

“Their extensive experience in bureaucracy gives them the benefit of understanding politics better than others. The best thing about bureaucrats is that they don’t have any ideologies,” added Khanna.