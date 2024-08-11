‘Troubled’ childhood, broken marriage: Meet Kuldeep Gangwar, man behind ‘serial killings’ in UP's Bareilly

Kuldeep Kumar Gangwar, the man arrested for the recent ‘serial killings’ in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, had a ‘troubled’ childhood, and this may have contributed to his alleged crimes, according to investigators. Kuldeep Kumar Gangwar, the Bareilly serial killings accused.

Gangwar, 38, was arrested on Thursday, more than a month after what turned out to be ninth and the final killing of his alleged murder spree. The first victim – all nine were women – was found dead on June 5, 2023, and the ninth victim on July 2 this year.

Police claim that he has ‘confessed’ to having killed six of the women, adding that they have evidence tying him to the other three deaths as well. The body of each victim was found in a 25-km radius around Shahi and Sheeshgarh police station limits in the Bareilly district.

What do we about Kuldeep Kumar Ganwar, the ‘Bareilly serial killer’?

Troubled childhood: Gangwar's father reportedly married for a second time whilst his (Gangwar's) mother was alive. As a result, he developed ‘anger’ and ‘hatred’ for his stepmother and women in general.

Broken marriage: As per Aaj Tak, the accused got married in 2014. However, his wife left due to ‘domestic violence’ and never returned.

Kept victims' belongings as ‘trophies’: While sexual assault has not been confirmed in the post-mortem report of any of his victims, their personal belongings – bindi, lipstick, identity cards – were found with the suspect; he took these as ‘trophies.’

Why bodies found only in sugarcane fields?: Gangwar reportedly told investigators that if a body is kept 10-15 metres inside a sugarcane field, nobody would know that someone is lying dead there.

Functioned like a ‘professional’ killer: Police say that the murders were executed ‘professionally.’ Gangwar, for example, ensured that was not spotted following the victims; he didn't use mobile phone after murder, etc.