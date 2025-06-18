Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Truck rams divider in Agra, 4 dead

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jun 18, 2025 06:56 PM IST

Four people, including a mini truck driver and three morning walkers, were killed in a road accident in Agra’s Trans Yamuna area on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when a mango-laden mini loader lost control, rammed into a divider, and struck three men resting by the roadside after a walk.

Damaged private sleeper coach on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday morning after ramming into a stationary truck, leaving two dead. (HT Photo)
According to Hemant Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Chatta, the mishap took place on the flyover near Shahdara police outpost under the Trans Yamuna police station limits. “The truck, travelling on the opposite channel, veered off course and crashed into the divider, fatally hitting the three pedestrians. The driver, Krishna, 38, was found trapped in the cabin and died on the spot. His cleaner was critically injured and is undergoing treatment.”

“The driver may have dozed off while driving in the early hours, leading to the accident,” ACP Kumar said.

The deceased pedestrians were identified as Rameshwar, 52, Hari Babu, 65, and Rajesh Kumar, 55, all local residents.

E-way crash leaves two more dead

In another incident, a Bihar-bound private sleeper bus collided with a stationary truck near a toll plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, within Fatehabad police station limits. The accident occurred around 1 am Wednesday, injuring 20 passengers. Two of the injured later died during treatment at the SN Medical College and Hospital.

