Trucks impounded for defaulting on EMIs sold by forging details; STF arrests two

The UP Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have unearthed an inter-state gang involved in the sale of trucks that defaulted on loan EMI payments and arrested two key members of the gang, on Thursday.

The gang used to prepare fake registration papers and changed chassis numbers and then sold the vehicles. The STF officials said seven trucks, three different chassis number plates and fake registration papers were recovered from them.

A senior STF official said those arrested were Mainpuri resident Gautam Singh and Agra resident Raghvendra Singh. “Gautam revealed during interrogation that some scrap dealers, truck body makers and insurance as well as loan agents were part of their gang. They arranged such EMI-defaulting trucks, prepared fake registration papers and arranged fake chassis numbers,” he added.

He said the gang is mainly active in west UP and they bring such trucks by purchasing them at low prices from different states and park at different spots. He said insurance and loan agents help them identify the trucks seized at different yards while scrap dealers helped them in providing chassis numbers of different trucks that have been scrapped by them.

“The chassis and registration numbers of such scrapped trucks are placed on the EMI-defaulting trucks and fake registration papers are prepared by some agents in Jaipur, Rajasthan and later sold off in open market for reuse,” the official explained.

He said the other active gang members were identified as Chandra Sekhar, Vikendra alias Vijendra alias BK Thakur, Jameel, Bacchu Bodywala, Banwari, Rajesh Kabadi, Pappu Chasma and Surjeet Kabadi. He said police teams were making efforts to track down these people and recovery of more trucks is likely.