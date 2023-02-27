Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Tusker kills man in KWS, third incident this year

Tusker kills man in KWS, third incident this year

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2023 12:57 AM IST

Bahraich : A wild tusker killed yet another man in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), located on the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich, on Sunday.

To note, this is the third such incident this year.

According to Katarniaghat Range Officer (RO) Ramkumar, one Chhote Lal, 30, a resident of Bhartapur village was returning home on a bicycle via the forest route, when a wild tusker attacked him on Sunday. Chhote Lal died on the spot. On being informed, a forest team was rushed to the spot to recover the body.

The RO said the body was recovered only after the tusker left the spot following hectic efforts by the foresters.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) KWS Akash Deep Badhwan also visited the spot and took stock of the situation. The DFO said it was shocking as it was the third such incident in the sanctuary since January 2023. Prior to this, one Suresh, 32, was killed on January 10 and a 60-year-old man Radhe Shyam was trampled to death on January 18.

Badhawan said the department had provided immediate financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to the victim’s family. He appealed to the villagers living near the sanctuary to be on their guard while using forest routes.

On Friday, wild elephants also attacked a forest guard Ajay Singh while he was patrolling in the same range. Ajay, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to Bahraich Medical College from where he was referred to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

Field director DTR B. Prabhakar also visited the KWS and inquired about the attack.

