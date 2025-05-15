Twin mishaps in Hardoi, Balrampur dists leave 11 dead, 11 injured

Eleven people, including two women and a minor boy died in two separate road accidents that took place in Hardoi and Balrampur districts on Thursday, senior police officials confirmed. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

They said six people were killed and three injured in a head-on collision of an auto rickshaw and a dumper in Hardoi on Thursday morning. In the other incident, five people were killed and eight others were injured when a car ferrying 13 people rammed into a truck from behind in Balrampur, in the wee hours of Thursday.

Hardoi superintendent of police (SP), Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, said that the auto-rickshaw and truck collision happened on Sandilla-Bangarmau Road under the Qasimpur police station limits at around 9.45 am. He said the deceased were identified as Mohd Nisar, 40, Ranjit Rathore, 25, Ankit Kumar, 20, Arvind Kumar, 20, Pinki alias Bittan, 25 and Phool Jahan, 24, while the injured included Phool Jahan’s husband Siraj, 27 and their two-year-old son, Ejaz, and Bittan’s seven-year-old son, Jugnu. He said the two injured are undergoing treatment at Sandilla Community Health Centre while Jugnu has been referred to a higher medical centre in Lucknow for treatment. Jugnu’s condition was stated to be critical, he added.

He said all six deceased and three injured were travelling in the auto-rickshaw when the incident took place. He said the truck driver fled with the vehicle after the accident and efforts are on to trace the truck and the driver after registering an FIR under appropriate sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita against him at Qasimpur police station.

In Balrampur, the incident took place near Chakwa Chowki on Balrampur-Gonda Road when a car ferrying 13 people was returning to Gonda’s Itiyathok after attending a marriage party in Shravasti’s Bhaluhiya Veerpur village at around 1.30 am.

Balrampur superintendent of police (SP), Vikas Kumar, said that preliminary investigation suggested that the speeding car rammed into the truck from behind while trying to overtake it. He said the deceased were identified as Vijay Gautam, 40, Phool Babu, 35, Jitendra Kumar alias Ajay Kumar, 35, Shiv Kumar, 22, and Aditya Raj, 8, while the injured were identified as Sitaram, 50, Raghav Ram, 40, Kishore Kumar, 35, Gopal, 20, Vikas Kumar, 12, Mehak, 7, and two others. All the deceased and the injured were travelling in the car, he added.

Shiv Kumar’s cousin, Pintu, told the police that they had all gone to attend the marriage of a relative of Shiv Kumar in Shravasti. He said they reached Shravasti at around 11 am and left the marriage party to return to Gonda after an hour when the mishap happened.

The police further said that the truck has been seized, and legal proceedings are underway.