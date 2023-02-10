Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two arrested for youth’s murder in Agra

Two arrested for youth’s murder in Agra

lucknow news
Updated on Feb 10, 2023 09:17 PM IST

The accused confessed that they called the deceased to an open farm area and had drinks with him before stabbing him. Both packed the body in a sack and took it to the highway on Thursday before trying to burn it by spraying petrol on it. Then they dumped the body on the roadside, said police

The two accused used the mobile phone of the deceased to call his father, seeking ransom of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (Pic for representation)
The two accused used the mobile phone of the deceased to call his father, seeking ransom of 10 lakh (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Agra Two people were arrested for allegedly killing the youth whose burnt body was recovered here on Thursday. The accused allegedly tried to burn the body after the murder to hide the youth’s identity. They also made a call from the mobile phone of deceased to his father, seeking ransom of 10 lakh, though they had already killed the youth who was their friend.

To recall, a burnt body was recovered from a location near a college in Fatehpur Sikri area. The deceased was identified as Luvkush (20) and his father registered a case under section 364A, 302, 120 B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code at Fatehpur Sikri police station of Agra district on Thursday.

“Police began investigation and arrested Monti alias Aashu and Rajesh, two people who were friends of the deceased Luvkush. Rajesh confessed to police that he had taken 10,000 from the deceased who used to demand the money back,” said Balwan Singh, the in charge of Fatehpur Sikri police station.

“The accused called the deceased to an open farm area and had drinks with him before stabbing him. Both packed the body of Luvkush in a sack and took it to the highway on Thursday before trying to burn it by spraying petrol on it. Then they dumped the body on the roadside,” said Balwan Singh.

The two accused used the mobile phone of the deceased to call his father, seeking ransom of 10 lakh. Later, the body was found in a burnt state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out