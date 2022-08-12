Two arrested with fake currency notes worth 3.40 lakh in Prayagraj

The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF) busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said.

Circle officer STF DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested two persons—Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Bablu Chaurasia of Mauaima area of Prayagraj-- from Naini area and recovered 170 fake currency notes of ₹2000 along with some documents and a train ticket from Prayagraj to Katihar from them.

Madan Lal told police that he used to work for Bablu’s uncle Achhelal Chaurasia. Achhelal used to bring fake currency notes from gang’s kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.

On Aug0ust 8, Madan Lal and Bablu again went to Malda in West Bengal and brought fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in return of ₹1.36 lakh original cash.

They used different modes of transport each time to avoid being identified and arrested by police. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Naini police station under relevant sections of IPC, DSP Navendu Kumar added.

Elderly man killed, brother injured in Pratapgarh

A 65-year-old man was killed while his brother was seriously injured by miscreants late Thursday night in Dehlupur area of Pratapgarh district, police said. The injured was admitted to hospital and further investigations were on, police said.

Resident of Kusphura village, Ramsukh Saroj, 65, was a pig rearer. Late Thursday night Ramsukh was asleep at his pig farm near the village when miscreants assaulted him with sharp edged weapons. The assailants then reached the tubewell in the fields where Ramsukh’s elder brother Lalluram Saroj, 75, was asleep. They attacked Lalluram but he raised an alarm. Some persons who were at a religious function nearby, heard his cries and rushed to his rescue following which the assailants fled. Villagers later reached the pig farm where they found Ramsukh’s body.

Dehlupur police reached the spot and admitted the injured man to the hospital. Police said the body has been sent for autopsy and a case was being registered.