Two arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF) busted an inter-state gang involved in circulation of counterfeit currency notes and arrested two of its members on Thursday. Fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh were also recovered from their possession, officials said.
Circle officer STF DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested two persons—Madan Lal of Pratapgarh and Bablu Chaurasia of Mauaima area of Prayagraj-- from Naini area and recovered 170 fake currency notes of ₹2000 along with some documents and a train ticket from Prayagraj to Katihar from them.
Madan Lal told police that he used to work for Bablu’s uncle Achhelal Chaurasia. Achhelal used to bring fake currency notes from gang’s kingpin Deepak Mandal in West Bengal. Madan Lal and Achhelal went to West Bengal several times and brought fake currency notes worth several lakh.
On Aug0ust 8, Madan Lal and Bablu again went to Malda in West Bengal and brought fake currency notes worth ₹3.40 lakh in return of ₹1.36 lakh original cash.
They used different modes of transport each time to avoid being identified and arrested by police. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Naini police station under relevant sections of IPC, DSP Navendu Kumar added.
Elderly man killed, brother injured in Pratapgarh
A 65-year-old man was killed while his brother was seriously injured by miscreants late Thursday night in Dehlupur area of Pratapgarh district, police said. The injured was admitted to hospital and further investigations were on, police said.
Resident of Kusphura village, Ramsukh Saroj, 65, was a pig rearer. Late Thursday night Ramsukh was asleep at his pig farm near the village when miscreants assaulted him with sharp edged weapons. The assailants then reached the tubewell in the fields where Ramsukh’s elder brother Lalluram Saroj, 75, was asleep. They attacked Lalluram but he raised an alarm. Some persons who were at a religious function nearby, heard his cries and rushed to his rescue following which the assailants fled. Villagers later reached the pig farm where they found Ramsukh’s body.
Dehlupur police reached the spot and admitted the injured man to the hospital. Police said the body has been sent for autopsy and a case was being registered.
Ludhiana | Divyang students can apply for Pre & Post-Matric Scholarship till Sept 30, Oct 31
Divyang (specially-abled) students can apply for pre-and-post-matric scholarship schemes till September 30 and October 31, respectively. They can apply on www.scholarships.gov.in to avail the benefit . Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the portal was opened on July 20 by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities to facilitate Divyang students to apply for financial aid under these schemes. She directed the officials to create awareness about the schemes among such students.
Ashish Shelar named BJP’s Mumbai chief ahead of BMC elections
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday appointed Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar as the party's Mumbai unit chief and MLC Chandrashekar Bawankule as Maharashtra BJP president. BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the appointments in Delhi. BJP legislator from Bandra West, 49, Ashish Shelar, succeeds Mumbadevi MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha who was inducted into the cabinet early this week.
Ludhiana logs 17 fresh Covid cases
As many as 17 residents tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana on Friday. The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally in the district to 183. Of these, 170 patients are in home isolation, 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no Covid patient is admitted at government hospitals. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,914 Covid cases, of which 1,09,722 people have successfully recovered and 3,009 have succumbed to the virus.
Prof Rakesh Bhargava appointed JNMC principal
Prof Rakesh Bhargava has been appointed the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University. He will assume charge on August 15. He will replace prof Shahid Siddiqui who retired recently. “Prof Bhargava has contributed over 114 papers to national and international peer reviewed journals,” read the statement. His thrust areas are bronchoscopy, lung function studies, allergy testing, allergy vaccination, bronchogenic carcinoma, asthma, intestinal lung diseases, pulmonary hypertension, COPD and tuberculosis.
Ludhiana| PAU students initiate hunger strike over vacant posts in state agriculture departments
Protesting for the past 17 days against the state government over its failure to fill the vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments, PAU students on Friday commenced a hunger strike to get their demand fulfilled. The move comes three days ahead of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to Ludhiana on the Independence Day, Babanpreet Singh, who is leading the protest, was the first one to opt for hunger strike.
