Two bodies recovered in Lucknow, murder suspected

The bodies of two men, aged around 30 and 20 years, were recovered from Chinhat and Kakori areas of the state capital on Friday. Police suspect the two bodies were disposed of on a deserted stretch after the crime. Further investigations are on.

The police said the identification of the body found in Chinhat was yet to take place while the second deceased was identified as Sumit Gautam, 22, of Kakori’s Jaliamau village.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east, Prachi Singh, said that the body found in Chinhat, was recovered from an abandoned plot in Kalyani Vihar on the road heading towards Matiyari. She said that preliminary examinations suggested that the assailants had hit the deceased on the face and head but no struggle marks were found on the body.

She said that it seems that the victim was murdered somewhere else and the body had been disposed of later. She said that the victim was wearing branded clothes and shoes which suggested that the deceased belonged to a well-to-do family. She said that investigations are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and trace the assailants.

In Kakori, the body of Sumit Gautam was found in the bushes near the pond in Jaliamau village of Kakori. Inspector of Kakori police station, Rameshwar Singh said that primary investigations revealed that a group of people often used to gamble near the spot and the group has been missing since the body was found. He said Gautam also used to gamble with them and it seems that he was attacked in a dispute over gambling. He said the police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and further probe is underway.