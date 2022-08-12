Two bodies recovered in Lucknow, murder suspected
The bodies of two men, aged around 30 and 20 years, were recovered from Chinhat and Kakori areas of the state capital on Friday. Police suspect the two bodies were disposed of on a deserted stretch after the crime. Further investigations are on.
The police said the identification of the body found in Chinhat was yet to take place while the second deceased was identified as Sumit Gautam, 22, of Kakori’s Jaliamau village.
Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east, Prachi Singh, said that the body found in Chinhat, was recovered from an abandoned plot in Kalyani Vihar on the road heading towards Matiyari. She said that preliminary examinations suggested that the assailants had hit the deceased on the face and head but no struggle marks were found on the body.
She said that it seems that the victim was murdered somewhere else and the body had been disposed of later. She said that the victim was wearing branded clothes and shoes which suggested that the deceased belonged to a well-to-do family. She said that investigations are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and trace the assailants.
In Kakori, the body of Sumit Gautam was found in the bushes near the pond in Jaliamau village of Kakori. Inspector of Kakori police station, Rameshwar Singh said that primary investigations revealed that a group of people often used to gamble near the spot and the group has been missing since the body was found. He said Gautam also used to gamble with them and it seems that he was attacked in a dispute over gambling. He said the police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and further probe is underway.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics