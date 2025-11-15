Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
Two brothers held for killing farmer over old enmity in UP’s Amroha

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 07:30 pm IST

The accused first strangled the 45-year-old farmer Inder Singh and then hanged his body from a tree using a rope to make it appear a case of suicide, said police

Two brothers identified as Pawan and Kamal, who were arrested from Amroha district’s Luhari Khadar village on Friday for allegedly killing a farmer Inder Singh over an old enmity earlier this month, were sent to jail on a court’s order on Saturday, police said.

Amroha SP Amit Kumar Anand confirmed the arrest of Pawan and his brother Kamal. (For Representation)
According to officials, the accused first strangled the 45-year-old farmer and then hanged his body from a tree using a rope to make it appear a case of suicide. The killing was the culmination of years of hostility between the families, further intensified by an alleged illicit relationship involving one of the accused and a woman from the victim’s family.

Inder Singh went missing on the night of November 2 after he went to sleep in in his field. On November 4, his body was found hanging from a tree in a forested area about 100 meters from his field. The post-mortem examination confirmed death by strangling.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s family, police registered a murder case against Pawan and Satpal of Luhari Khadar, Ratan Singh of Allipur Milk, and Manveer of Satera village. Amroha SP Amit Kumar Anand confirmed the arrest of Pawan and his brother Kamal. The SP said efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused.

According to the SP, tensions between the two families can be traced back to 2020 when Inder’s niece Neetu and Pawan’s sister Seema studied together in the same school. Pawan objected to Seema visiting Neetu’s home. In June 2020, after Kamal slapped Seema for visiting the house, sparking an intense feud between the families.

Following the argument, Seema died by suicide. When Pawan’s family allegedly attempted to conduct her last rites without police involvement, Inder alerted authorities, who then intervened. Police said the resentment between the families escalated over time. Investigators also discovered that accused Pawan had developed an illicit relationship with a woman from Inder’s family, which the farmer strongly opposed, even after the woman’s marriage. This added fuel to the ongoing feud.

A few days before the murder, Inder allegedly threatened Pawan during a drinking session on a hotel rooftop in Karanakhal, warning him to stay away from the woman. Pawan overheard the conversation and decided to eliminate him, police said.

