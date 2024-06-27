Two brothers’ suicide in Hathras: SI arrested, sent to jail

Agra Sub inspector Hari OM AgnihotriIn of Sadabad police station in Hathras district was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday, in connection with a case for abetment to suicide registered at Barhan police station of Agra. The SHO of Sadabad police station, also named in the FIR, is yet to be arrested. The SHO of Sadabad police station, also named in the FIR, is yet to be arrested. (Pic for representation)

After the death by suicide of two brothers within a span of three days, police registered a case against the station in-charge of Sadabad police station and a sub inspector in Hathras district. They were booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code at Barhan police station of Agra district on the complaint of relatives of the deceased brothers.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“Sub inspector Hari OM Agnihotri, named as accused in the case was arrested. He was presented in court in Agra and sent to judicial custody. The station house officer (SHO), inspector Mukesh Kumar, also named in the case, is yet to be arrested,” said Sonam Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (west) Agra rural.

“SHO Mukesh Kumar was earlier removed and shunted to police lines . He has now been suspended and will be arrested,” he added.

The body of Pramod Singh, one of the brothers who committed suicide on Monday , reached Roopdhanu village under Barhan police station on Tuesday. The angry villagers demanded arrest of guilty cops of Sadabad police station.

Later on Tuesday, Member of Parliament from Agra and union minister SP Singh Baghel reached the village and met the family members. MLA from Etmadpur Dr Dharam Pal Singh too met the family . The body of Pramod Singh was then cremated on assurances from officials.

Two cheque of ₹5 lakh were handed over to the family as monetary compensation and assurances were given for ₹5 lakh to the family of Pramod Singh from the commandant because Pramod Singh was serving as a home guard. A job to a family member was also promised.

Earlier, inspector general of Aligarh Shalabh Mathur had ordered additional superintendent of police to probe the suicide by the two brothers within three days .

To recall, the body of the younger brother, Sanjay Singh, 42, was found hanging from a tree on Saturday, while the elder brother was found dead on Monday. A suicide note, blaming the Sadabad police, was found in his hand.

Angry villagers and family members revealed that Laxman, the brother-in-law of Sanjay, had allegedly eloped with a girl. Sanjay was picked up by the Sadabad police for questioning in this connection.

Agitated villagers blamed the manner in which the police handled the death of the two brothers in three days. Later, on Monday midnight , a case was registered on the complaint of Jaswant Kumar aka Pappu Chauhan, brother-in-law of Pramod Kumar.

In the FIR, Jaswant Kumar alleged that the in-charge of Sadabad police station and SI Hari Om Agnihotri were threatening his brother-in-law on phone. This was after Sanjay had already committed suicide on June 22 on being harassed and threatened by the Sadabad police.