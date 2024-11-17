Two die in clash during marriage in U.P.’s Pratapgarh, nine booked

Two persons died while another was seriously injured when two groups clashed during a marriage at Chakaudia village under Lalganj police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district late on Saturday night, police said. The deceased were identified as Indrapreet and Pawandeep. (For Representation)

On Sunday, the police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against nine individuals in this connection. As per reports, marriage of one Videshi Gautam’s daughter was to take place with one Manoj Kumar of Leelapur area.

The marriage party reached the village at around 11 pm. Some members of the marriage party had an altercation over suspicion of snatching of a gold chain.

Soon two groups clashed in an inebriated state. Three members of the marriage party identified as Pawandeep, 22, Indrapreet Singh, 32, and Vishal, 25, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

They were rushed to hospital where Indrapreet and Pawandeep died. A heavy police force rushed to the spot and marriage took place amidst police security.

Station house officer, Lalganj police station Niraj Yadav, said on the complaint of Indrapreet Singh’s wife, an FIR for murder was registered against Sahdev, Sandeep, Kishan Verma, Vijay, Rahul Verma, Ashish Verma, Shani Verma, Sachin and Virendra Pal. Further probe into the incident is in progress.