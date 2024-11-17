Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two die in clash during marriage in U.P.’s Pratapgarh, nine booked

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 18, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Some members of the marriage party had an altercation over suspicion of snatching of a gold chain that led to clash, say police

Two persons died while another was seriously injured when two groups clashed during a marriage at Chakaudia village under Lalganj police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district late on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Indrapreet and Pawandeep. (For Representation)
The deceased were identified as Indrapreet and Pawandeep. (For Representation)

On Sunday, the police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against nine individuals in this connection. As per reports, marriage of one Videshi Gautam’s daughter was to take place with one Manoj Kumar of Leelapur area.

The marriage party reached the village at around 11 pm. Some members of the marriage party had an altercation over suspicion of snatching of a gold chain.

Soon two groups clashed in an inebriated state. Three members of the marriage party identified as Pawandeep, 22, Indrapreet Singh, 32, and Vishal, 25, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

They were rushed to hospital where Indrapreet and Pawandeep died. A heavy police force rushed to the spot and marriage took place amidst police security.

Station house officer, Lalganj police station Niraj Yadav, said on the complaint of Indrapreet Singh’s wife, an FIR for murder was registered against Sahdev, Sandeep, Kishan Verma, Vijay, Rahul Verma, Ashish Verma, Shani Verma, Sachin and Virendra Pal. Further probe into the incident is in progress.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //