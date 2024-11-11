Two fatal accidents on Lucknow-Agra expressway leave four dead, four injured

In a tragic accident on Sunday morning, an SUV carrying three family members collided with a parked truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Unnao, under the jurisdiction of Hasanganj police station. The family was traveling from Ghaziabad to their hometown of Gaya in Bihar when the accident occurred. The victims were residents of Gaya, Bihar (For representation only)

Circle officer of Hasanganj, Santosh Kumar Singh, reported that the vehicle was moving at high speed, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the parked truck. “The victims were residents of Gaya, Bihar,” Singh said. He added that both the SUV and the container truck have been seized by the police.

The SUV’s front end was severely damaged, and police arrived promptly after receiving information about the accident. They extricated the victims and rushed them to Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow, where doctors declared all three dead upon arrival. According to police, the estimated speed of the car was between 100-120 km/h. The accident caused traffic disruptions, but the expressway was cleared after authorities responded to the scene. Investigations are ongoing, and the families of the deceased have been notified.

In a similar accident early Sunday, a five-seater car carrying five people collided with a truck near the Lucknow Toll Plaza, within the Kakori police station’s jurisdiction. The vehicle was traveling from Rewari to Para when it struck the truck, reportedly due to speeding.

Kakori police reported that Dial 112 teams and local police responded swiftly, transporting the injured to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. However, the car’s driver succumbed to injuries during treatment, while the other four passengers remain under medical care.

The police informed the families of those involved in the accident and have handed over the driver’s body to the family following post-mortem procedures.